Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NYSE:BC opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

