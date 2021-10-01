Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $17.02. 1,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 343,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of -2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 785.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 82,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 155,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

