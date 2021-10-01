BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Acquires A$29,997.25 in Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) insider Denis Shelley bought 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.85 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,997.25 ($21,426.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from BWX’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. BWX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

