Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. 139,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,761,017 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $21.82.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,557.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 946,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 513,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

