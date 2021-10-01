Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Down 67.7% in September

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDVIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,296. Cal Dive International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets.

