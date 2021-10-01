Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Down 67.7% in September

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDVIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,296. Cal Dive International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Cal Dive International Company Profile
