Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $22.22 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $850.31 million, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,806 shares of company stock worth $1,343,025. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

