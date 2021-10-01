Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 130.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,825. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.