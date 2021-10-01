Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,461 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of BUI opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.