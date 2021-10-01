Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,502 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,000.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

