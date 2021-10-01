Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cree by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cree by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,559 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the period.

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.44. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

