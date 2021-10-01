Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVA opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 776.19%.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

