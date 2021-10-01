Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $860,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

JEF stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

