Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares started coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.25.

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.80. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

