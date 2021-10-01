Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.46). Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.10. 566,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,921. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.