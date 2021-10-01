Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $146.07

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$146.07 and traded as low as C$142.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$142.50, with a volume of 5,542,608 shares changing hands.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 target price (up from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$63.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total value of C$1,103,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$342,906.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

