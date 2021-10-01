Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $138,435,000 after buying an additional 131,021 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 73.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,727,000 after acquiring an additional 773,429 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after buying an additional 746,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.