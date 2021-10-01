Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,710.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,118,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.