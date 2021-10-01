Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
CANO opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,118,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.