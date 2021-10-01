Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 6.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 47,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,847,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Canoo alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canoo by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 705,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.