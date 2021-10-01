Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 6.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 47,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,847,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canoo by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 705,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.
About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
