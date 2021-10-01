Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 107,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

