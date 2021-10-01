Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce sales of $46.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.21 million to $47.20 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $36.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $200.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $202.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $225.13 million, with estimates ranging from $209.99 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

CTLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 218,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,323. The stock has a market cap of $764.60 million, a P/E ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

