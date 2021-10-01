Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 11,848 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in 2U by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,584,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 2U by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $33.57 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

