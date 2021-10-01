Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fluor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fluor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.