Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 24,219 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 134,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.