Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $96.01 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

