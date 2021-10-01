Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 27.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 97,078 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

