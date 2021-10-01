Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 4.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.23. 883,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,216% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

