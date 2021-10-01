CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Buy

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.07. 84,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,062. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

