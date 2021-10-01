Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
CARS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $872.41 million, a PE ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.
In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
