Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

CARS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $872.41 million, a PE ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

