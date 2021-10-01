CEEK VR Price Down 15% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $105,062.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00118493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00170062 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.