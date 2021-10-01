Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Celestica has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 49.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 56.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 592,617 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 425,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 115.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 392,482 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

