Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLBT. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLBT opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

