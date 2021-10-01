Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.80. 451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 461,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLBT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.