Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE CVE opened at C$12.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.51. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.