Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Mark Bankes Purchases 40,000 Shares

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 95.62 ($1.25) on Friday. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.20 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

