CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 36378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

