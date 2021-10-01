Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.93. 303,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -627.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$9.40 and a twelve month high of C$13.76.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis bought 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,354.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

