Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHWY opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,405.50 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

