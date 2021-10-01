Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.10.

CHWY stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,405.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

