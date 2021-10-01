China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

