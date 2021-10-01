China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

