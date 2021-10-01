Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

