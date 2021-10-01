CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $72.77 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

