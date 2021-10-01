CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

