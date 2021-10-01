CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 569.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979 over the last three months.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

SNAP stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

