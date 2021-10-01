CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,221 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $80.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

