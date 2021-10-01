Citigroup Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.60.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.98 on Monday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

