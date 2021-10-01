Citigroup Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $64.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of TOL opened at $55.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,820,000 after acquiring an additional 259,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

