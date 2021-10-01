Citigroup Inc. Buys 20,123 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,791 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,435,526 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

