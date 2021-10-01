Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.4% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

