Citigroup Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $115.38 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

